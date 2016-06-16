FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Swiss central bank leaves rates unchanged, warns of Brexit risk
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Swiss central bank leaves rates unchanged, warns of Brexit risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland's central bank left its negative interest rates unchanged at record low levels at its quarterly policy meeting on Thursday.

As unanimously expected by economists in a Reuters poll, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) kept its target range for three-month Libor between -1.25 and -0.25 percent. It also maintained a charge on cash deposits of 0.75 percent.

Regarding possible risks to the global economy, the SNB said in a statement that "the imminent UK referendum on whether to stay in the European Union may cause uncertainty and turbulence to increase".

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.