#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

SNB says is not afraid to use central bank's balance sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERNE, June 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is ready to use its balance sheet to influence foreign exchange markets in order to weaken its currency if necessary, Chairman Thomas Jordan said at a news conference on Thursday.

“If, in the future, we decide that using the balance sheet is constructive and necessary and that in doing so we can influence monetary conditions in a way we see as necessary, we will not hesitate to do so,” Jordan said.

The SNB’s currency reserves are bloated from intervening in currency markets to weaken the franc, and the central bank cited a growing balance sheet as one reason it dropped the cap in January.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Paul Arnold; Writing by Kirsti Knolle

