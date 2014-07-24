FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB's Jordan says franc cap is key policy tool-Swiss magazine
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

SNB's Jordan says franc cap is key policy tool-Swiss magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will maintain a cap on the Swiss franc of 1.20 per euro to ensure price stability for the foreseeable future, Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview published on Thursday.

“Our main interest is, how are prices developing in Switzerland? The franc cap remains our central policy tool for the foreseeable future from this perspective,” Jordan told Weltwoche, a weekly Swiss political and business magazine.

Jordan’s comments echo those made last month at the SNB’s quarterly policy meeting, where the central bank stuck to the cap and said it would take further steps if necessary in the wake of the recent easing by the European Central Bank. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.