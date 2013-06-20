FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB keeps franc cap, holds rates close to zero
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

SNB keeps franc cap, holds rates close to zero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERNE, June 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank reaffirmed its commitment on Thursday to defend a cap of 1.20 per euro on the franc, saying the safe-haven currency remained too strong and risks were still high for the economy.

“An appreciation of the Swiss franc would compromise price stability and would have serious consequences for the Swiss economy,” the SNB said in a statement after its quarterly monetary policy meeting.

The SNB kept the target band for the Swiss franc LIBOR at 0 to 0.25 percent, as all economists in a Reuters poll had forecast.

The SNB kept its growth forecast for the year at 1-1.5 percent and trimmed its inflation forecast for 2013 to -0.3 percent from a previous -0.2 percent.

The SNB imposed the lid on the safe-haven unit in September 2011, citing the risk of deflation and a recession as the strong currency squeezed exporters and the tourism industry. (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.