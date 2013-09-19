FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-SNB keeps LIBOR target range at 0.0-0.25 pct
September 19, 2013 / 7:48 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-SNB keeps LIBOR target range at 0.0-0.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to cover additional alerts)

ZURICH, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank reaffirmed its commitment to its lid on the franc at 1.20 per euro on Thursday and kept its target range for the three-month Libor at 0.00-0.25 percent, as analysts polled by Reuters all expected.

The central bank also raised its growth forecast for 2013 to 1.5-2.0 percent from a previous 1.0-1.5 percent and raised its 2013 inflation forecast to -0.2 from -0.3 percent. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Tom Miles)

