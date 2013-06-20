FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB's Jordan says Swiss franc should weaken in coming quarters
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2013 / 8:08 AM / in 4 years

SNB's Jordan says Swiss franc should weaken in coming quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERNE, June 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank expects the Swiss franc to weaken further in coming quarters, chairman Thomas Jordan said after the central bank’s rate-setting session on Thursday.

“Overall, the value of the Swiss franc remains high and should fall further over the next few quarters,” Jordan said in prepared remarks.

Though the franc weakened against the euro last month as fears over a worsening of the euro zone crisis faded and is expected to fall further, the SNB stressed the currency remains overvalued after its monetary policy meeting.

Reporting By Alice Baghdjian, editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.