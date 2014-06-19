FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB reaffirms franc cap, holds rates close to zero
June 19, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

SNB reaffirms franc cap, holds rates close to zero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERNE, June 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank kept its cap on the Swiss franc at 1.20 per euro on Thursday, saying there was a danger of greater volatility on the financial and foreign exchange markets.

The SNB stuck to a target band for the Swiss franc LIBOR of 0 to 0.25 percent, as all economists in a Reuters poll had forecast.

The SNB kept its growth forecast for the year at 2.0 percent and slightly raised its inflation forecast for 2014 to 0.1 percent from a previous 0.0 percent.

The SNB imposed the lid on the safe-haven unit in September 2011, citing the risk of deflation and a recession as the strong currency squeezed exporters and the tourism industry. (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

