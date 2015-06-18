FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB's Jordan says could raise sight deposit charge further-CNBC
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

SNB's Jordan says could raise sight deposit charge further-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) could increase a charge on some Swiss franc deposits with the central bank, Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC on Thursday.

“I don’t say it’s the lower bound,” Jordan said when asked whether the central bank had reached its lower bound.

“At the moment we are happy with -75 basis points. We follow the situation and the impact of this negative rate and we will evaluate also the impact in the future.”

The SNB introduced the charge in an effort to discourage flight into the safe-haven Swiss franc.

Earlier on Thursday, the SNB maintained its policy of negative interest rates and penalties for holding Swiss francs in cash and said on Thursday it would remain active in currency markets to keep the “significantly overvalued” franc down. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Katharina Bart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.