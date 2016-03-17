FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss central bank leaves interest rates unchanged
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

Swiss central bank leaves interest rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 17 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s central bank on Thursday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and said it is still willing to intervene in currency markets to weaken the “significantly overvalued” Swiss franc.

As unanimously expected by economists in a Reuters poll, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) kept its target range for three-month Libor between -1.25 and -0.25 percent. It also maintained a charge on cash deposits of 0.75 percent.

“The global economic outlook has deteriorated slightly in recent months and the situation on international financial markets remains volatile,” the SNB said in a statement.

“Against this background, the negative interest rate and the SNB’s willingness to intervene in the foreign exchange market serve to ease pressure on the Swiss franc.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.