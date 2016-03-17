FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB's Jordan would like Swiss inflation of 0-2 pct -Swiss TV
March 17, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

SNB's Jordan would like Swiss inflation of 0-2 pct -Swiss TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 17 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s central bank would like to see Swiss inflation of between zero and 2 percent, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan told Swiss television after cutting its inflation forecast.

“We would like to see inflation in low positive territory, so between zero and 2 percent, we are under that at the moment,” Jordan told Swiss broadcaster SRF after the SNB left interest rates unchanged at record lows, cut its economic outlook and forecast a longer bout of deflation.

The SNB expects consumer prices to rise just 0.1 percent in 2017 and sees prices falling 0.8 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Michael Shields)

