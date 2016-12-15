FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB remains vigilant in "challenging" forex market - Maechler
December 15, 2016 / 9:17 AM / 8 months ago

SNB remains vigilant in "challenging" forex market - Maechler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank continues to monitor events on the forex markets very closely in what remains a "fraught" environment, SNB Governing Board member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday.

"The market environment remains challenging and fraught with global economic and political risks," she said in a remarks prepared for a news conference. "The SNB therefore continues to monitor events on the foreign exchange markets very closely." (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

