FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Swiss National Bank sees limited scope to help pension funds
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 6, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Swiss National Bank sees limited scope to help pension funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss central bank has little scope to help pension funds hurt by low returns, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday/

He acknowledged the difficulties but told an audience at the University of Lucerne:

"A large part of the challenges faced by pensions ... is to do with regulations, the real economy and demographics and so is of a structural nature.

"Central bankers cannot solve these kinds of problems," he said. "With a monetary policy aimed at price stability, the central bank contributes to a situation that enables economic growth and prosperity," Jordan said in prepared remarks.

Jordan declined to comment on the bank's monetary policy, saying only he would give further details when it gives it monetary policy assessment on Sept. 15.

The Swiss National Bank has charged a negative interest rate of -0.75 percent on deposits it holds for commercial banks beyond a certain threshold since January 2015. The policy is designed to relieve upward pressure on the Swiss franc by making investments in the currency less attractive. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.