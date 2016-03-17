FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss central bank chairman does not rule out any measures -radio
March 17, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Swiss central bank chairman does not rule out any measures -radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank does not rule out using any policy tools in its fight to weaken Switzerland’s currency which it continues to describe as “significantly overvalued”, Chairman Thomas Jordan told Swiss radio on Thursday.

Speaking after the SNB left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its quarterly policy assessment, Jordan said: “We want to keep to this monetary policy for the moment... Fundamentally we do not rule out any measures which could become necessary under certain circumstances.”

Jordan added the SNB would need to consider the potential impact of any policy change, citing the prospect for unintended consequences. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Michael Shields)

