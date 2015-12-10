FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB's Zurbruegg says Swiss big banks improved capital situation
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 9:28 AM / 2 years ago

SNB's Zurbruegg says Swiss big banks improved capital situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERNE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s two big banks, Credit Suisse and UBS, have improved their capital situation since June, Swiss National Bank Vice-Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said.

“The improvement was especially pronounced at Credit Suisse, following a capital increase,” Zurbruegg said at the SNB’s fourth-quarter policy announcement. “The Swiss National Bank acknowledges the progress made by both big banks in this area. However, a further strengthening of the leverage ratio in particular is necessary.”

The recent “too big to fail” reforms decided by the Swiss government factored in expected reforms by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision with regard to risk-weighted capital requirements, Zurbruegg said, adding the SNB would actively support the finalisation of the committee’s reforms and their publication by the end of 2016. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

