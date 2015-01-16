FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Standard & Poor's says Swiss rating unaffected by SNB move
January 16, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

Standard & Poor's says Swiss rating unaffected by SNB move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poors said on Friday the Swiss National Bank’s shock decision to scrap its three-year-old cap on the franc had no immediate impact on Switzerland’s credit rating.

Standard & Poors said the strong appreciation of the Swiss franc against the euro could dampen Swiss exports over the next two to three years, but expected the country’s economy to whether any setbacks.

“Still, we think Switzerland’s strong economy and solid public finances will resist this exchange rate shock,” the ratings agency, which currently rates Switzerland as AAA, said in a statement.

The Swiss National Bank shocked financial markets on Thursday by scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc, sending the currency soaring against the euro and stocks plunging on fears for the export-reliant Swiss economy. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by Tom Miles)

