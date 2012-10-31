FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TABLE-Proportion of euros in SNB's reserves dips in Q3
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-Proportion of euros in SNB's reserves dips in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
    ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank on
Wednesday published the following allocation data for its
foreign exchange reserves:
    
        Foreign currency holdings, in percent:
             Q3 2012     Q2 2012
 Dollars     28          22
 Euros       48          60
 Sterling     7           3
 Yen          9           8
 Canada dlr   4           3
 Other*       4           4
 * includes AUD, SEK, DKK, SGD, KRW

        Investment categories:
    
             Q3 2012     Q2 2012
 Gov. bonds  83          85
 Equities    12          10
 
* The majority of the SNB's bonds had a AAA rating

 (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.