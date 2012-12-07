FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-SNB's forex reserves down in Nov
December 7, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-SNB's forex reserves down in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects dateline to Dec from Nov)

ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell for a second month running in November, data showed on Friday, as the franc currency hovered above the 1.20 per euro limit the central bank imposed in September 2011.

The SNB held 424.826 billion Swiss francs ($456.16 billion) in foreign currency at the end of November compared with a revised 426.769 billion francs for October, according to preliminary data calculated by the standards of the International Monetary Fund.

$1 = 0.9313 Swiss francs Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by John Stonestreet

