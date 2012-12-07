REFILE-SNB's forex reserves down in Nov

(Corrects dateline to Dec from Nov)

ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell for a second month running in November, data showed on Friday, as the franc currency hovered above the 1.20 per euro limit the central bank imposed in September 2011.

The SNB held 424.826 billion Swiss francs ($456.16 billion) in foreign currency at the end of November compared with a revised 426.769 billion francs for October, according to preliminary data calculated by the standards of the International Monetary Fund.