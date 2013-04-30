Weaker Swiss franc helps SNB post Q1 profit

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank reported a profit for the first quarter of 2013 on Tuesday, as an appreciating dollar helped boost the value of its huge foreign exchange reserves.

The central bank posted a consolidated profit of 11.2 billion Swiss francs ($11.96 billion) for the period up to March 31, as the U.S. dollar strengthened 4 percent against the franc and the euro 0.9 percent since the start of 2013, outweighing losses against the yen, the central bank said.

The SNB capped a soaring franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation, boosting its foreign currency reserves.

Worries about the Cyprus crisis pushed the safe-haven currency up in March, with the SNB’s foreign exchange reserves rising to 438.3 billion francs at the end of that month.

The value of its unchanged gold reserves fell in value by 0.1 billion francs, the SNB said.

A fund of toxic assets from UBS, the country’s largest bank which had to be bailed out in 2008, contributed 182 million to profits, the SNB said. ($1 = 0.9368 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)