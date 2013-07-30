FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS to repurchase stabilisation fund assets from SNB
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2013 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

UBS to repurchase stabilisation fund assets from SNB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is selling back to UBS the once-toxic assets it shouldered at the height of the financial crisis and parked in a fund, which made a $830 million profit in the first half.

The so-called stabilisation fund contributed 316 million Swiss francs ($339.35 million) to the central bank’s consolidated result, the SNB said on Tuesday.

The SNB took on some $39 billion in assets as part of a government bail out in 2008, putting them in the so-called Stabilisation Fund. Under the terms of the rescue deal, UBS can repurchase the fund after the SNB loan to finance the fund has been paid in full.

The SNB reported a consolidated loss of 7.3 billion Swiss francs in the first half of the year, weighed by a valuation loss on its gold holdings. ($1 = 0.9312 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.