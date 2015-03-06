FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss central bank resumes shareholder payout after return to profit
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss central bank resumes shareholder payout after return to profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 6 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s central bank returned to profit last year thanks to gains in the value of foreign currency and gold it holds, allowing it to resume payouts with a 2 billion Swiss franc ($2 billion) dividend to its shareholders.

The Swiss National Bank, which caused turmoil in financial markets in January with the sudden removal of a currency cap against the euro, made 38.3 billion francs in profit last year, confirming preliminary results.

This compares with a 9.1 billion franc loss in 2013 when it was hit hard by a slump in gold prices. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Karolin Schaps)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.