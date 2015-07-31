FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss central bank posts 50.1 bln Sfr first-half loss
#Market News
July 31, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss central bank posts 50.1 bln Sfr first-half loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 31 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s central bank posted a first-half loss of 50.1 billion Swiss francs ($51.79 billion) on Friday, after the strength of the franc against the euro inflicted hefty losses on its holdings of the single currency.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) stunned financial markets in January by abandoning its cap on the value of the franc versus the euro, but has continued to intervene in foreign exchange markets in a bid to weaken the franc.

Results showed this has come at a considerable cost to the central bank, which posted its biggest quarterly loss on record in April and warned its shareholders, which include the federal government and cantons, that it may mot be able to maintain its regular payout policy.

$1 = 0.9674 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin

