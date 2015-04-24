FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB's Jordan says doesn't have authority to impose fee on paper currency
April 24, 2015

SNB's Jordan says doesn't have authority to impose fee on paper currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERNE, April 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s central bank has no plans to do away with cash and doesn’t have the authority to impose a fee on paper currency, chairman Thomas Jordan told shareholders on Friday.

“We have no plans to do away with cash, and we don’t have the authority to impose a fee on paper currency,” Jordan said, in response to a question from a shareholder about fees on holding franc notes.

Earlier on Friday, Jordan said uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis could push up the franc, traditionally a haven currency. (Reporting By Alice Baghdjian, Writing by Katharina Bart)

