#Market News
April 24, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss central bank says Greek crisis could cause franc rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERNE, April 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank told its shareholders on Friday that the franc could rise due to uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis and it that remains willing to intervene in foreign exchange markets to weaken what it sees as too strong a currency.

“As recent developments show, the Swiss franc may strengthen temporarily in response to the current phase of increased uncertainty surrounding the Greek debt problem,” the central bank’s chairman, Thomas Jordan, said in remarks prepared for the central bank’s shareholder meeting in Berne.

Jordan said the SNB is monitoring the effect of the crisis on the franc and the potential impact on Switzerland “very closely.”

“We will remain active in the foreign exchange market as necessary in order to influence monetary conditions,” Jordan said, adding that the central bank sees the franc as significantly overvalued and expects a weakening over time.

The SNB also defended its monetary policy and governing structure to shareholders after a decision to remove the cap on the Swiss franc in January led to increased scrutiny of the central bank. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Michael Shields)

