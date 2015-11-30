FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss National Bank silent on sight deposit moves
November 30, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss National Bank silent on sight deposit moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Overall sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank held steady last week, figures showed on Monday, following speculation that the central bank had intervened to rein in the Swiss franc.

The Swiss National Bank declined to comment.

A rise in sight deposits can indicate central bank intervention in foreign exchange markets to weaken the franc. But any such move could be offset somewhat by the traditional rise in cash in circulation towards the end-of-year holiday season.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan reiterated last week the SNB’s readiness to intervene in currency markets when needed, part of its dual-pillar approach that also entails negative interest rates to keep a lid on what the SNB calls a significantly overvalued franc. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, Writing by Michael Shields)

