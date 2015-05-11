UPDATE 1-Swiss sight deposits fall in week ending May 8

(Adds that SNB declined to comment) ZURICH, May 11 (Reuters) - The amount of cash commercial banks hold with the Swiss National Bank (SNB), an indication of how inclined they are to find a safe home for their money, fell last week. The sight deposits stood at 379.364 billion Swiss francs ($407.31 billion) in the week ending May 8, down from 384.147 billion francs the previous week, SNB data showed on Monday. A spokeswoman for the SNB declined to comment on the fall. The SNB said in December it would introduce negative interest rates on sight deposits exceeding a certain threshold from Jan. 22 to try and stem a flight into the safe-haven currency. In January, the central bank said it would lower the rate by another 0.5 percentage points to -0.75 percent. Sight deposits of domestic banks: Week ending Amount in Sfr millions May 8 379 364 May 1 384 147 April 24 385 899 April 17 383 984 April 10 377 961 April 3 377 387 March 27 379 353 March 20 376 503 March 13 378 797 March 6 378 793 Feb 27 383 657 Feb 20 382 965 Feb 13 384 920 Feb 6 384 889 Jan 30 383 325 Jan 23 365 486 Jan 16 339 614 Jan 9 329 059 Jan 2 327 698 Dec 26 326 891 Dec 19 316 131 Dec 12 313 018 Dec 5 314 699 Nov 28 319 103 Nov 21 320 698 Nov 14 315 658 Nov 7 311 383 Oct 31 310 347 Oct 24 312 519 Oct 17 314 004 Oct 10 312 997 Oct 3 310 399 Sept 26 310 085 Sept 19 310 955 Sept 12 311 319 Sept 5 313 189 Aug 29 314 291 Aug 22 313 949 Aug 15 313 328 Aug 8 309 522 Aug 1 309 997 July 25 310 326 July 18 308 477 July 11 306 258 July 4 301 601 June 27 301 092 June 20 301 436 June 13 300 787 June 6 302 857 May 30 304 040 May 23 304 123 May 16 307 013 May 9 308 019 Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in the banking system. The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt. ($1 = 0.9314 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom; Editing by Crispian Balmer)