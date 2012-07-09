Swiss sight deposits rise again

* Sight deposits at highest since SNB’s Aug policy shift

* SNB raised sight deposits in bid to weaken franc

* Franc trading close to cap of 1.20 per euro

ZURICH, July 8 (Reuters) - The amount of cash commercial banks hold with the Swiss National Bank rose to a new high, signalling renewed investor anxiety over the euro zone as the impact of measures to tackle the debt crisis taken at an EU summit waned.

The level of cash deposits is partly a measure of how inclined banks are to find an ultra-safe home for their money and may also reflect efforts by the SNB to defend the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed last year on the soaring safe-haven Swiss franc.

Sight deposits of domestic banks for the week ending July 6 rose to 240.12 billion Swiss francs ($246.06 billion) from 236.59 billion francs a week earlier, SNB data showed on Monday.

The figure was the highest since the SNB began flooding the money market with cash last August, raising total sight deposits to 200 billion francs in an attempt to weaken the Swiss currency after it shot to near parity with the euro.

Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in the banking system.

Data published on Friday showed the SNB’s foreign exchange reserves jumped 19 percent in June as an intensification in the euro zone crisis forced the central bank to intervene heavily to defend the 1.20 level.

The SNB must continue to defend the cap at all costs as upward pressure on the franc will rise, Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann told a newspaper on Sunday, in the latest of frequent declarations of support for the cap by policymakers.

Total sight deposits amounted to 316.901 billion francs at the end of last week, the SNB said.

The SNB’s tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.