#Deflation
November 24, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss sight deposits jump after intervention speculation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The amount of cash commercial banks hold with the Swiss National Bank jumped last week by 5 billion Swiss francs, the most since July 2013, which could point to intervention by the central bank to defend its cap on the franc.

The level of so-called sight deposits is partly a measure of how inclined banks are to find an ultra-safe home for their money. It may also reflect efforts by the SNB to defend the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed on Sept. 6, 2011 on the soaring safe-haven Swiss franc to fend off deflation and a recession.

The Swiss franc, which is hovering close to the 1.20 per euro limit, slipped to a nine-day low against the euro on Friday, with dealers citing market talk that the SNB may be intervening to weaken the currency.

Sight deposits rose to 320.698 billion Swiss francs, from 315.658 billion a week earlier, data showed on Monday, reaching their highest level since January.

A spokeswoman for the SNB declined to comment on the rise. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Toby Chopra)

