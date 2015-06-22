UPDATE 1-Swiss sight deposits rise in week ending June 19

(Adds that SNB declined to comment) ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - The amount of cash that commercial banks hold with the Swiss National Bank (SNB), an indication of how inclined they are to find a safe home for their money, last week rose to their highest in at least a year. Domestic sight deposits stood at 388.242 billion Swiss francs ($423.20 billion) in the week ending June 19, up from 383.387 billion francs the previous week, data showed on Monday. Total sight deposits, which include other deposits on sight in Swiss francs, inched up to 455.775 billion francs from 455.086 billion francs in the previous week. The SNB didn't comment on whether foreign exchange interventions had led to the rise in domestic deposits. A rise in sight deposits can indicate central bank intervention in foreign exchange markets to weaken the franc. The SNB said in December it would introduce negative interest rates on sight deposits exceeding a certain threshold from Jan. 22 to try and stem a flight into the safe-haven currency. In January, the central bank said it would lower the rate by another 0.5 percentage points to -0.75 percent. Sight deposits held by domestic banks and overall: Week ending Sight deposits of Total sight deposits in domestic banks in million CHF million CHF June 19 388 242 455 775 June 12 383 387 455 086 June 5 379 905 454 221 May 29 380 536 454 040 May 22 380 102 453 776 May 15 377 233 452 501 May 8 379 364 450 490 May 1 384 147 449 462 April 24 385 899 447 199 April 17 383 984 444 890 April 10 377 961 443 532 April 3 377 387 443 193 March 27 379 353 443 673 March 20 376 503 443 488 March 13 378 797 442 994 March 6 378 793 442 892 Feb 27 383 657 443 370 Feb 20 382 965 443 376 Feb 13 384 920 443 200 Feb 6 384 889 443 037 Jan 30 383 325 443 024 Jan 23 365 486 428 223 Jan 16 339 614 402 022 Jan 9 329 059 388 710 Jan 2 327 698 386 533 Dec 26 326 891 386 816 Dec 19 316 131 374 637 Dec 12 313 018 368 622 Dec 5 314 699 369 201 Nov 28 319 103 370 603 Nov 21 320 698 370 808 Nov 14 315 658 368 152 Nov 7 311 383 367 257 Oct 31 310 347 367 416 Oct 24 312 519 367 490 Oct 17 314 004 367 141 Oct 10 312 997 367 081 Oct 3 310 399 367 504 Sept 26 310 085 368 256 Sept 19 310 955 368 368 Sept 12 311 319 368 163 Sept 5 313 189 367 895 Aug 29 314 291 368 126 Aug 22 313 949 368 310 Aug 15 313 328 367 864 Aug 8 309 522 367 430 Aug 1 309 997 367 514 July 25 310 326 368 007 July 18 308 477 367 887 July 11 306 258 367 480 July 4 301 601 367 171 June 27 301 092 367 658 June 20 301 436 367 593 Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in the banking system. The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt. ($1 = 0.9174 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)