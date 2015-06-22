FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Swiss sight deposits rise in week ending June 19
June 22, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Swiss sight deposits rise in week ending June 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds that SNB declined to comment)
    ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - The amount of cash that
commercial banks hold with the Swiss National Bank (SNB), an
indication of how inclined they are to find a safe home for
their money, last week rose to their highest in at least a year.
    Domestic sight deposits stood at 388.242 billion Swiss
francs ($423.20 billion) in the week ending June 19, up from
383.387 billion francs the previous week, data showed on Monday.
    Total sight deposits, which include other deposits on sight
in Swiss francs, inched up to 455.775 billion francs from
455.086 billion francs in the previous week.
    The SNB didn't comment on whether foreign exchange
interventions had led to the rise in domestic deposits. 
    A rise in sight deposits can indicate central bank
intervention in foreign exchange markets to weaken the franc.
    The SNB said in December it would introduce negative
interest rates on sight deposits exceeding a certain threshold
from Jan. 22 to try and stem a flight into the safe-haven
currency. In January, the central bank said it would lower the
rate by another 0.5 percentage points to -0.75 percent.
  
    
  Sight deposits held by domestic banks and overall:
 Week ending     Sight deposits of   Total sight deposits in
                 domestic banks in   million CHF
                 million CHF         
 June 19         388 242             455 775
 June 12         383 387             455 086
 June 5          379 905             454 221
 May 29          380 536             454 040
 May 22          380 102             453 776
 May 15          377 233             452 501
 May 8           379 364             450 490
 May 1           384 147             449 462
 April 24        385 899             447 199
 April 17        383 984             444 890
 April 10        377 961             443 532
 April 3         377 387             443 193
 March 27        379 353             443 673
 March 20        376 503             443 488
 March 13        378 797             442 994
 March 6         378 793             442 892
 Feb 27          383 657             443 370
 Feb 20          382 965             443 376
 Feb 13          384 920             443 200
 Feb 6           384 889             443 037
 Jan 30          383 325             443 024
 Jan 23          365 486             428 223
 Jan 16          339 614             402 022
 Jan 9           329 059             388 710
 Jan 2           327 698             386 533
 Dec 26          326 891             386 816
 Dec 19          316 131             374 637
 Dec 12          313 018             368 622
 Dec 5           314 699             369 201
 Nov 28          319 103             370 603
 Nov 21          320 698             370 808
 Nov 14          315 658             368 152
 Nov 7           311 383             367 257
 Oct 31          310 347             367 416
 Oct 24          312 519             367 490
 Oct 17          314 004             367 141
 Oct 10          312 997             367 081
 Oct 3           310 399             367 504
 Sept 26         310 085             368 256
 Sept 19         310 955             368 368
 Sept 12         311 319             368 163
 Sept 5          313 189             367 895
 Aug 29          314 291             368 126
 Aug 22          313 949             368 310
 Aug 15          313 328             367 864
 Aug 8           309 522             367 430
 Aug 1           309 997             367 514
 July 25         310 326             368 007
 July 18         308 477             367 887
 July 11         306 258             367 480
 July 4          301 601             367 171
 June 27         301 092             367 658
 June 20         301 436             367 593
    
    Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the
central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in
the banking system. 
    The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign
exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.

($1 = 0.9174 Swiss francs)

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
