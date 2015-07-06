UPDATE 1-Swiss sight deposits inch higher as fresh FX talk surfaces

* Sight deposits only edge up despite confirmed intevention

* UBS economist says SNB intervion was in “homeopathic doses”

* SNB declines comment on intervention (Adds Swiss National Bank comment and reaction from UBS and Zuercher Kantonalbank analysts)

By Katharina Bart and Anirban Nag

ZURICH/LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s central bank barely intervened in foreign exchange markets last week, data showed on Monday as fresh speculation surfaced that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) was attempting to keep the franc down.

Sight deposits, or cash that commercial banks hold with the SNB, only inched higher last week after the SNB said it had intervened to stem the franc’s rise amid uncertainty over Greece’s financial future.

Weekly deposits typically rise when the SNB intervenes, but the marginal rise last week stands in sharp contrast to rare public confirmation from the central bank last Monday that it had stepped into the market to weaken the franc.

Total sight deposits, which include other deposits on sight in Swiss francs, rose to a record 457.865 billion Swiss francs ($485.54 billion) from 456.577 billion francs in the week ending June 26.

The SNB had limited any interventions to “only homeopathic doses” last week, said Daniel Kalt, UBS’s chief economist for Switzerland.

The data reflect an average of sight deposits for the week, and some transactions may not be immediately visible before they are settled, which typically takes up to two days.

Meanwhile, the overwhelming rejection by Greek voters of conditions for a rescue package from creditors on Sunday led to demand for Swiss francs, sending the currency higher.

The euro fell to 1.0356 francs in early Pacific trading, and was last trading at 1.0448, up 0.1 percent on the day.

Dealers speculated the SNB might have been present to smoothen volatile moves in early Pacific trading when currency markets opened after the Greek vote.

Traders regard the 1.03 francs level as a “line in the sand” which the SNB is keen to defend even after it dropped a cap of 1.20 francs per euro in January, and many expect it to hold for some time.

Anastassios Frangulidis, chief economist for Zuercher Kantonalbank in Zurich, said the SNB had shown with its unusual public comment that verbal interventions are still effective.

“If they continue to intervene and to what extent really depends on the next days and weeks,” Frangulidis said, referring to a euro zone summit on Tuesday and encouraging signs that Greece could still reach a deal with creditors despite the referendum result.

A spokeswoman for the SNB declined to comment on potential interventions. ($1 = 0.9430 Swiss francs)