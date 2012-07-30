FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-SNB sight deposit rise due to FX buys-SNB spokeswoman
July 30, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-SNB sight deposit rise due to FX buys-SNB spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first figure in third paragraph to 270.923 billion from 341.543)

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - The strong rise in sight deposits in the week to July 27 was due to the Swiss National Bank’s efforts to maintain its cap of 1.20 per euro on the Swiss franc, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

“As in previous weeks it largely due to our foreign exchange purchases to defend the cap,” Silvia Oppliger said.

The amount of cash commercial banks hold with the SNB surged to 270.923 billion francs last week, from 261.4 billion a week earlier, data showed on Monday.

The SNB set the cap last Sept. 6 to stave off a recession in Switzerland after the franc shot up to near parity with the euro. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)

