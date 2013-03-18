FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss sight deposits fall in week ending March 15
#Switzerland Market Report
March 18, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss sight deposits fall in week ending March 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 18 (Reuters) - The amount of cash commercial
banks hold with the Swiss National Bank fell last week, data
showed on Monday.
    The level is partly a measure of how inclined banks are to
find an ultra-safe home for their money and may also reflect
efforts by the SNB to defend the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed on
Sept. 6, 2011 on the soaring safe-haven Swiss franc.   

    Sight deposits of domestic banks: 
 Week ending                Amount in Sfr millions
 March 15                   282 164
 March 8                    283 026
 March 1                    286 144
 Feb 22                     288 048
 Feb 15                     285 025
 Feb 8                      280 226
 Feb 1                      281 934 
 Jan 25                     283 522
 Jan 18                     284 331
 Jan 11                     283 683
 Jan 4                      282 640
 
    Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the
central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in
the banking system. They are seen as an early proxy for how much
the SNB is having to spend to defend the franc cap.
    As part of its efforts to weaken the franc, the SNB began
flooding the money market with cash last August and raised total
sight deposits to 200 billion francs, before capping the franc
against the euro a month later.
    The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign
exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.   

 (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
