Sunrise says IPO to go ahead despite SNB decision

ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Sunrise, Switzerland’s No.2 telecoms operator behind Swisscom, said on Thursday the Swiss central bank’s shock decision to scrap its three-year cap on the Swiss franc had no impact on its planned stock market flotation.

On Wednesday, Sunrise laid out plans to raise around 1.35 billion Swiss francs ($1.32 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO), potentially Switzerland’s biggest flotation since 2006.

That was before the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) move to scrap the cap sent the safe-haven currency soaring against the euro and stocks plunging amid fears for the export-reliant Swiss economy.

Sunrise said its planned stock market debut would still go ahead, adding its costs in foreign currencies outweighed revenues.

“Thus the effect for Sunrise is rather neutral to positive,” the company said in an emailed statement, referring to the fact that a stronger Swiss franc means costs in foreign currencies will be cheaper.

“The decision of the Swiss National Bank therefore has no impact on Sunrise’s IPO plans,” it added.