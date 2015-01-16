Broker Swissquote books provision after franc surge hits clients

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Online broker Swissquote said on Friday it would book a provision of 25 million Swiss francs ($24.5 million) after the surge in the value of the currency left many of its clients out of pocket.

The franc gained around 15 percent against the euro on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly ditched its 1.20 per euro cap.

“Many clients were following the confirmed longstanding strategy from the SNB and were anticipating a weakening of the Swiss franc against the euro,” Swissquote said in a statement.

The broker did not clarify on what basis it had calculated the provision, which it said would weigh on first half results but not affect its profitability or asset quality.

Even after the charge, it would continue to have a core capital Tier 1 ratio of around 17 percent, the bank said.

New Zealand currency broker Global Brokers NZ said on Friday it had been forced to close due to hefty losses incurred from wild swings in the Swiss franc.