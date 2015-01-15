FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Volksbanken has 2.6 bln eur in Swiss franc loans
January 15, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Austria's Volksbanken has 2.6 bln eur in Swiss franc loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Austria’s Volksbanken banking group has 2.6 billion euros ($3.0 billion) worth of customer loans in Swiss francs, Volksbanken AG (OeVAG) said on Thursday.

Citing central bank statistics, it said the Association of Volksbanks, which include flagship lender OeVAG and its regional bank owners, had the lowest share of foreign-currency loans in the Austrian bank sector, at 6.9 percent as of last September.

OeVAG itself has no trading positions in francs, it said after the Swiss central bank removed the cap on the franc’s exchange rate versus the euro. ($1 = 0.8615 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

