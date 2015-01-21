FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB was right to scrap Swiss franc cap - UBS's Weber
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

SNB was right to scrap Swiss franc cap - UBS's Weber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) was right to abandon its cap on the Swiss franc last week and had no option but to surprise markets when it did so, Axel Weber, the chairman of UBS said on Wednesday.

Speaking on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Weber, the former head of the German Bundesbank, said the 1.20 francs per euro cap, introduced at the height of the euro zone financial crisis in 2011, was always regarded as a temporary measure and that the Swiss economy could withstand its removal.

Weber also chastised European politicians for failing to take advantage of the time offered them by the European Central Bank (ECB) to reform their economies, and cautioned the ECB against going too far with a bond-buying programme it could announce as soon as Thursday.

“They should not do too much,” Weber said, saying this would remove incentives for reform in Europe. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.