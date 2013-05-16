FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

SNB's Zurbruegg says cap still needed, franc overvalued

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank still sees the franc as overvalued and will continue to defend the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed on the safe-haven currency as long as necessary, board member Fritz Zurbruegg was quoted as saying on Thursday.

“The minimum rate will remain in force as long as it is necessary for the execution of our mandate: the maintenance of price stability while taking account of the development of the economy,” Zurbruegg told L‘Hebdo weekly.

Asked whether the SNB might consider lowering the cap to 1.15 per euro as the fair value of the currency has moved from about 1.30 in 2011 to 1.25, Zurbruegg said: “We still think the current exchange rate is overvalued.”

The SNB imposed the cap in September 2011 to prevent deflation and a recession, after investors seeking sanctuary from the euro zone crisis pushed the franc up sharply.

The franc fell to a four-month low against the euro on Wednesday with the franc hurt by recent benign Swiss inflation and waning safe-haven inflows due to ebbing investor worries about the euro zone. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
