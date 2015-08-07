FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Negative Swiss rates on hold despite franc dip - SNB's Zurbruegg
#Market News
August 7, 2015 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

Negative Swiss rates on hold despite franc dip - SNB's Zurbruegg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will keep negative interest rates on hold despite a welcome dip of late in the Swiss franc that remains “strongly overvalued”, SNB policymaker Fritz Zurbruegg told a Swiss newspaper.

“We don’t see any reason at the moment to change anything,” Zurbruegg, vice chairman of the SNB governing board, told Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview posted on the paper’s website on Friday. (Reporting by Michael Shields and John Miller; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
