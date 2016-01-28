FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss economy holding up, no deflation risk - SNB's Zurbruegg
January 28, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss economy holding up, no deflation risk - SNB's Zurbruegg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss economy is holding up despite the strong Swiss franc, Swiss National Bank Deputy Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg told a newspaper, adding he saw no risk of deflation.

“Inflation is very low and remains in negative territory this year. This is due to a transition of the sharp fall in oil and the strength of the franc and does not pose the risk of deflation,” he told Corriere del Ticino in an interview posted on its website.

Zurbruegg said the European Central Bank’s measures to spur a recovery in the euro zone economy would inevitably contribute to a fall in the euro, so it was a good thing the SNB a year ago decided to abandon its franc/euro cap. The euro rose to a year high above 1.10 this week. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by John Stonestreet)

