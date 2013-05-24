FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Switzerland's top tax diplomat to step down- media
May 24, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

Switzerland's top tax diplomat to step down- media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s top representative on international financial affairs and its chief negotiator in talks to settle a long-running dispute with the U.S. tax authorities is stepping down, Swiss media reports said on Friday.

The Tages-Anzeiger and NZZ newspapers quoted sources as saying Michael Ambuehl, who has been state secretary for international financial matters since March 1, 2010, is going to take up a job at Zurich’s Technical University (ETH).

A spokesman for the Swiss finance ministry declined to comment.

Ambuehl has represented Switzerland in protracted talks with U.S. authorities to find a deal that would end tax probes into Swiss banks, including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer , suspected of helping wealthy Americans evade tax.

Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said last Saturday that Switzerland was on the brink of a deal which is expected to include fines and a transfer of banking client names to the U.S. authorities. Switzerland is also seeking a settlement for the rest of the country’s 300 banks.

