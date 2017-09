ZURICH, May 28 (Reuters) - Swiss regional bank Basler Kantonalbank said on Thursday it will pay 38.6 million euros ($42.13 million) to settle a probe by German officials over undeclared assets in hidden offshore accounts in Switzerland.

The Basel-based lender is the fourth Swiss bank, after Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and UBS to settle similar probes with German officials. ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Michael Perry)