FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss ex-banker collapses as trial for giving data to WikiLeaks begins
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss ex-banker collapses as trial for giving data to WikiLeaks begins

Joshua Franklin

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The trial of a former Julius Baer banker accused of handing over confidential data to WikiLeaks and attempting to pass on files to German officials was halted on Wednesday after the defendant collapsed.

Rudolf Elmer, former head of Baer’s Cayman Island’s office, fainted outside the courtroom in Zurich having earlier complained of a headache. He was taken away by ambulance to hospital.

A spokesman for the court said it was unclear when the trial would resume.

Reporting By Joshua Franklin; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.