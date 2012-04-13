Swiss can't offer more to Germany, US in tax row-fin min

ZURICH, April 13 (Reuters) - Switzerland cannot make further concessions to Germany and the United States in a dispute over untaxed funds in secret bank accounts, Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview on Friday.

“With Germany we’re at a point at which we say, if the partner doesn’t want this agreement then the status quo is the better alternative for us than to negotiate still further,” she told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

“Also in the talks with the USA there’s a threshold beyond which we cannot go as a sovereign state.”

She said Switzerland still hoped to reach a solution with the United States later this year.

Switzerland has already revised the terms of a deal with Germany, designed to regularise untaxed funds hidden by its citizens, after opposition by left-of-centre German politicians. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)