Swiss government scraps early tax reward to counter budget drag

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland is scrapping interest on early federal tax payments to stave off an unintended consequence of the country's negative interest rates.

Until now, people who made early payments were compensated with 0.25 percent interest for the period between making their payments and the date they were actually due. But those who pay their 2017 federal taxes ahead of time will earn no interest.

Negative rates imposed by the central bank had prompted more taxpayers to pay early, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday, messing up government accounts and impeding budgeting and financial planning.

The government had forecast in August that windfall tax revenue amid negative interest rates would produce a headline federal budget surplus of 1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.71 billion) this year.

It foresaw an underlying deficit of 0.1 billion francs, smaller than the previous projection of 0.5 billion in June, thanks to one-off income.

The Swiss National Bank began charging banks for excess deposits in December 2014, to reduce upward pressure on the Swiss franc. It reduced rates again in January 2015, to a record low -0.75 percent, where they have stayed ever since.

The finance department said it would adjust remunerations upwards if interest rates recovered. In the meantime, the interest rate on late payments and refunds remains 3 percent.