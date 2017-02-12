Swiss voters set to reject corporate tax overhaul plan - SRF

ZURICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Swiss voters have rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, setting back the government's effort to abolish low tax rates for thousands of multinational companies while encouraging them to stay, projections by broadcaster SRF showed.

Most Swiss recognise the country needs tax reform to avoid being blacklisted as a low-tax pariah, but new measures proposed to help companies offset the loss of their special status breaks had created deep divisions.

"It is so clear that you can already say the measure will fail," political analyst Claude Longchamp of the gfs.bern research and polling institute told SRF. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)