Swiss to share more bank data after OECD pressure
July 18, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

Swiss to share more bank data after OECD pressure

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Swiss bank secrecy under pressure for years

* OECD had said Swiss too restrictive on bank data

ZURICH, July 18 (Reuters) - Switzerland has agreed to do more to help other countries hunt tax dodgers following demands from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The Swiss government said in a statement that the country’s representative at a meeting of the OECD Council in Paris on Tuesday had accepted a change to the body’s guidance on how member states should co-operate in tax investigations.

“Now international administrative assistance has to be granted also for groups of taxpayers and not only in individual cases,” the government said.

“In the case of group requests, the persons concerned must be identified by means of specific search criteria.”

Group requests would allow a government to seek information on bank clients based on suspicious behavioural patterns, such as using a bank-provided mobile phone.

Strict bank secrecy has helped Switzerland build up a $2 trillion offshore banking industry but the country was forced to relax privacy in 2009 to help other countries identify tax evaders in compliance with previous OECD standards.

But the OECD has said Swiss requirements for helping foreign tax investigations were still too restrictive as they require the name of the suspect and their bank for co-operation.

In a bid to settle a long-running tax dispute with the United States, Switzerland has already said it is prepared to consider requests for information on groups of suspected tax evaders, based on behavioural patterns.

But the new commitment to allow group requests in general is likely to meet with opposition in the Swiss parliament and could face the additional hurdle of a popular referendum even if lawmakers back the plan.

The sheltering by Swiss banks of wealthy tax evaders is currently under close scrutiny in Germany, which has angered its southern neighbour by buying bank data as it hunts for tax cheats despite a deal to impose a withholding tax on assets. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Catherine Evans)

