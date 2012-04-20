FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain gets better terms in Swiss tax deal
#Credit Markets
April 20, 2012

Britain gets better terms in Swiss tax deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland has revised a tax pact signed with Britain last year and will offer a higher rate of witholding tax, after Germany earlier this month succeeded in obtaining more favourable terms.

The Swiss government said in a statement on Friday that the terms offered to Britain will be “brought into line” with those granted to Germany.

Existing assets, some of which have been held in hidden Swiss offshore accounts for decades, will be taxed between 21 and 41 percent, compared with the initially agreed 19-34 percent, it said.

Reporting by Catherine Bosley

