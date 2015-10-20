FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Switzerland Market Report
October 20, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Swiss palladium imports fall to lowest since December 2008

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Switzerland's raw palladium imports fell to their lowest since
December 2008 last month, data from the Swiss customs bureau showed on Tuesday, pushing its net
exports of the metal to their highest in a year. 
    Shipments of the autocatalyst metal dried up from the United Kingdom and the United States,
where stocks of the metal are stored to back exchange-traded funds, and from major producer
Russia, whose exports to Switzerland in recent years have been patchy.
    Exports of palladium in both raw and semi-finished form stood at 1,328 kilograms last
month, down from the previous month and from September 2014. Its exports net of imports reached
1,031 kg.
    South Korea and Hong Kong imported the most material from Switzerland, with shipments of 339
kg and 237 kg, respectively.
    Switzerland became a net importer of platinum last month, meanwhile, after a rise in
imports of raw platinum from major producers Russia and South Africa and an increase in
shipments of semi-finished metal to Italy. 
    
    PLATINUM
 Month       Imports  Imports         Imports   Exports   Exports         Exports  Net imports
             (raw)    (semi-finished  (total)   (raw)     (semi-finished  (total)  (exports)
                      )                                   )                        
 August          506             201       707      1066             806     1872       (1165)
 September       856             427      1283       374             603      977          306
 
    PALLADIUM
 Month       Imports   Imports          Imports   Exports  Exports          Exports  Net imports
             (raw)     (semi-finished)  (total)   (raw)    (semi-finished)  (total)  (exports)
 August         2,436               46     2,482    1,121              702    1,823          659
 September        230               67       297    1,015              313    1,328      (1,031)
 
    

 (Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by Louise Heavens)

