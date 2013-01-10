FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss train collision injures 17
January 10, 2013 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Swiss train collision injures 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEUHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Two Swiss trains collided on Thursday morning, injuring 17 people, police said.

The two trains, one travelling from Winterthur and the other from Schaffhausen, crashed near the station of Neuhausen in northern Switzerland, not far from the German border.

Police spokeswoman Anja Schudel said 17 people had been injured and some of them had been taken to hospital while others were treated on the scene and allowed to go. Everybody had been evacuated from the trains, she said. (Reporting by Arnd Wiegmann and Emma Thomasson; Editing by Louise Ireland)

