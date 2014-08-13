FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss passenger train derails into ravine, several injured
#Industrials
August 13, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

Swiss passenger train derails into ravine, several injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A passenger train derailed into a ravine in a mountainous region of southeastern Switzerland after encountering a mudslide on the tracks, Swiss police said on Wednesday.

Several passengers were injured after at least three train carriages came off the tracks near Tiefencastel, a village less than 50 km (31 miles) northwest of the ski resort St. Moritz.

Pictures sent by passengers to Swiss media showed one train carriage had fallen into a ravine next to the tracks.

Swiss air rescue service Rega said it had two helicopters at the scene, where rescue efforts are complicated by mountainous terrain. (Reporting By Oliver Hirt and Katharina Bart. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

