ZURICH, May 26 (Reuters) - The yield on Switzerland’s 10-year government bond fell to -0.034 percent on Tuesday, the first time in nearly one month it has been in negative territory.

Switzerland auctioned 10-year government bonds with a negative yield last month, in what some banks said was the first time a government has effectively made investors pay for the privilege of lending to it for such a long period. (Reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber and Katharina Bart)